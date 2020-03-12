Air Force Academy temporarily closes to visitors

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The U.S. Air Force Academy is temporarily closing to visitors in response to the spread of coronavirus.

The closure starts at 5 p.m. Friday. It does not affect access for on-base residents, Air Academy High School students and faculty, Department of Defense ID cardholders, or people conducting official business. Gate hours remain unchanged.

On Wednesday evening, the Academy announced all home sporting events would be closed to spectators.

There are no reported cases of coronavirus at the Academy.

El Paso County, where the Academy is located, has had one reported case of coronavirus. As of 9 a.m. Thursday, 33 people have tested positive for the virus statewide.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, no schools in Colorado have closed due to the virus. Gov. Jared Polis has issued recommendations for K-12 schools preparing for impacts from the virus.

Several colleges across the region are making changes to their schedules or moving some courses online in response to the outbreak. The Air Force Academy has not announced any changes to classes for cadets.