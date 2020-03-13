Air Force Academy beginning early release of cadets due to coronavirus

Air Force Cadets salute during the 2019 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium, Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the United States Air Force Academy, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Air Force Academy is releasing a large segment of its cadet population due to the spread of coronavirus.

The Academy released the following statement Friday morning:

Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, and with multiple members of our base populace being monitored, we have made the conservative decision to begin an orderly dismissal of a large segment of our Cadet population. The goal of this action is to maximize the chances of graduating our senior class on time for our Air and Space Forces while ensuring the best possible care for the entire base populace. We did not make this decision lightly; we consulted with our medical professionals, sister service academies and local civic leaders, among others. Ultimately, the deciding factor was recommendations from our public health officials and the inability to execute social distancing over 4,000 cadets here on campus.

