Adult day program opens in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — An adult day program in Woodland Park closed back in March due to the ongoing pandemic.

The facility opened back up Monday welcoming back elderly participants.

Daybreak, an adult day program in Woodland Park, gives caretakers a day off and their loved ones a day out.

Though the elderly are in the vulnerable population, the facility is taking precautions in order to re-open.

Before the pandemic, Daybreak had anywhere between six and eight participants every day; however, now they can only open at half capacity with participants wearing masks and face shields.

Temperatures are taken at the door, and no guests are allowed inside the building. The overall goal of the program is to prevent early placement in a long-term care facility.

Paula Levy the Director of the program said she wants to stop the stigma associated with adult day programs.

“I’ve had people say ‘I would never have my mother go and be baby-sat’ We are the furthest thing from that,” Levy said. ” It’s actually a gift to be able to let go of your parent and give them a space like this to thrive, and give you yourself time to be a better caregiver.”

The participants benefit from a little independence as well.

“Dementia disease, its a challenge, a day-to-day challenge. So for them to have some hours, where it can be loved and have something to think about than the state they are in. What more can you ask?” said Amanda Brady, Daybreak’s activity assistant.

COVID-19 has hit the Daybreak community hard.

“We lost over seven participants, four to death, two were placed in long-term care facility setting,” Levy said. “Our census, was cut in half basically with COVID, which is really sad because, had we been able to stay open and help those families, I don’t think we would have seen that.”

According to a panel discussion hosted by the National Institute for Health Care Management, a non-profit research arm of the health insurance industry, 43% of seniors feel lonely on a regular basis, and there’s a 45% increased risk of mortality in seniors who reported feeling lonely.

Researchers described loneliness is more dangerous than obesity and as damaging to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

“Even though it’s very much a controlled and fully assistive environment, they feel like it’s their club almost. It’s their place,” said Levy.

