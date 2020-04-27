Additional resources on safer-at-home phase

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis released a new public health order and shared additional resources regarding the Safer At Home phase.

The Governor and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launched a new online resource for Coloradans. There is a list of guidance by sectors. For more information about the Safer At Home phase visit here.

Read the Frequently Asked Questions document here and the Public Health Order here.

Read the Executive Order here.

The Safer at Home Executive Order is set to expire 30 days from April 27 but can be amended or extended at any time. Changes happening during Safer at Home will be phased in, with different changes going into effect April 27, May 1 and May 4.