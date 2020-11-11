Additional COVID-19 testing site opens in southeast El Paso County

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — El Paso County Public Health—along with partners from the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management and the City of Fountain—revealing its new facility in southeastern El Paso County to provide COVID-19 testing, Tuesday.

This new testing site, will expand COVID-19 services throughout Fountain and Security-Widefield, and increase access to an abundance of other health services

“As the COVID cases started to increase we realized that we needed to do more testing and we needed locations to do that,” Director for the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management Jim Reid said.

More specifically, the Fountain area needed a stronger response to the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

“We are here because this is where the need is,” Dr. Jim Terbush the El Paso County Board of Health President added.

A team of county health leaders got to work to make it happen. Opening the doors to the County’s Southeast Public Health location. Demand for COVID-19 testing is increasing, and this is now one of four free community-based testing sites in El Paso County.

“Our COVID cases are particularly represented within a few zip codes and this is another reason why we wanted to locate here and why it’s happening now,” said Terbush.

This is a new regional center for public health services in the southeastern portion of El Paso County.

Making health resources now more easily available to anyone in the Fountain area, expanding beyond testing for COVID-19.

Terbush added, “We’re going to be addressing food insecurity, behavioral health services, of course the Women’s Infant Children Program WIC which is extremely popular, immunizations, and looking out over the horizon a little bit we’ve initiated the COVID testing.”

The County’s Southeast Public Health location will also be distributing COVID-19 vaccines once those become widely available for the public.