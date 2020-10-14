Academy School District 20 creates COVID-19 dashboard for updates

COLORADO SPRINGS — Academy School District 20 has created a COVID-19 dashboard to keep track of the virus’ impact at schools.

Parents, students and staff will now need to check the dashboard to find real-time data about positive cases and quarantines in Academy District 20.

Here’s the link: https://asd20-covid-19-dashboard.netlify.app/

Currently, the dashboard does NOT reflect when a school transitions to eLearning. The school district works on building that information into the dashboard.

This week, three ASD20 schools, have transitioned to eLearning: