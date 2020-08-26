Academy District 20 employee tests positive for COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS — Academy District 20 announced Wednesday, a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday D20 said three schools had to quarantine students and staff as they presented COVID-like symptoms.

A spokesperson with D20 said the staff member who tested positive works at Ranch Creek Elementary School but had not been at school this week.

No students have been impacted.

D20 said in accordance with guidelines from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE):