Academy District 20 employee tests positive for COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS — Academy District 20 announced Wednesday, a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
On Monday D20 said three schools had to quarantine students and staff as they presented COVID-like symptoms.
A spokesperson with D20 said the staff member who tested positive works at Ranch Creek Elementary School but had not been at school this week.
No students have been impacted.
D20 said in accordance with guidelines from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE):
- The staff member diagnosed with COVID-19 will remain home until their 10 day isolation period is complete, and they are fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medication for 24 hours.
- Any staff who were in close contact with this staff member were sent home Monday and instructed to remain at home for 14 days. This is called quarantine. These staff will remain at home for the duration of the quarantine period.
- The areas in the school where the staff member was present (last week), have been deep cleaned and disinfected.