Academy D-20 restricts district-sponsored travel outside of Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Academy School District 20 is restricting district-sponsored travel outside of Colorado due to coronavirus concerns.

In a letter to district families and staff Thursday morning, the district said they are restricting all district-sponsored international and out-of-state travel for students and staff through April 15.

The district said the restrictions apply only to school and district-sponsored trips, not personal or family trips. However, personal travel could result in the student or staff member being quarantined for up to 14 days upon return. Students and staff showing symptoms of a disease may be excluded from school attendance.

The district said they will re-evaluate the restrictions as April 15 approaches.