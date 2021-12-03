A week after Thanksgiving and COVID-19 rates are still dropping in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — As concern grows following the announcement of the first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant in Colorado, there are signs COVID-19 rates are dropping in our state.

As of Thursday, which is one week post-Thanksgiving, the state’s positivity rate was 9.29%. Positivity rate measures the amount of COVID positive tests to the total amount of tests taken.

It might still be a little early to determine if there will be a spike in the numbers following the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, incidence rates are dropping.

CDPHE 12/2/2021

Here’s a look at positivity rates for every county over the last seven days:

1-week positivity rate:

Adams: 11.5%

Alamosa: 12.7%

Arapahoe: 9.8%

Archuleta: 22.7%

Baca: 1.1%

Bent: 1.6

Boulder: 7.1%

Broomfield: 9.5%

Chaffee: 6.1%

Cheyenne: .7%

Clear Creek: 8%

Conejos: 5.3%

Costilla: 9.6%

Crowley: 6.3%

Custer: 13.6%

Delta: 7.2%

Denver: 7.8%

Dolores: 6.9%

Douglas: 10.7%

Eagle: 8.7%

Elbert: 13.6%

El Paso: 12.5%

Fremont: 7.2%

Garfield: 11.6%

Gilpin: 10.7%

Grand: 10.7%

Gunnison: 10.2%

Hinsdale: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Huerfano: 4.5%

Jackson: 5.9%

Jefferson: 9.3%

Kiowa: 1.3%

Kit Carson: 6.9%

Lake: 16.1%

La Plata: 7.6%

Larimer: 8.1%

Las Animas: 6%

Lincoln: 7.9%

Logan: 5%

Mesa: 8.7%

Mineral: Fewer than 10 tests in the past week

Moffat: 9.2%

Montezuma: 11.2%

Montrose: 8.5%

Morgan: 12%

Otero: 4.5%

Ouray: 2.4%

Park: 17.1%

Phillips: 5.9%

Pitkin: 7.9%

Prowers: 9.8%

Pueblo: 6.3%

Rio Blanco: 6.6%

Rio Grande: 6.2%

Routt: 6.2%

Saguache: 10.8%

San Juan: 2.6%

San Miguel: 4.9%

Sedgwick: 3.0%

Summit: 10.1%

Teller: 8.8%

Washington: 7.6%

Weld: 11.3%

Yuma: 4.7%

What is the positivity percent?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?

Are we doing enough testing for the amount of people who are getting infected?

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, Johns Hopkins shared.