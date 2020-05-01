A breakdown: COVID-19 outbreaks in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — The safety and well-being of the elderly population is particularly nervewracking during the coronavirus pandemic, and the long-term care industry has been particularly ravaged by the virus.

According to USA TODAY, more than 16,000 residents and staff have died, roughly a quarter of the nation’s overall deaths. Here in Colorado, more than 50 nursing home facilities have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks with 313 deaths reported, 12 of those are in Southern Colorado.

An ‘outbreak’ is defined as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a facility or (non-household) group with onset in a 14-day period.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency would send protective supplies to all of the nation’s nursing homes.

Columbine Manor Care Center in Chaffee County has had the most cases of COVID-19 in southern Colorado with nearly 50 cases and 14 deaths.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the friends and loved ones of the patients who have passed away. The safety and well-being of our residents will remain our highest priority as we continue to work in partnership with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Chaffee County and follow their guidance as provided.” Joshua Finger,

Executive Director Columbine Manor Care Center

Facilities are tasked with following current CDC guidelines in conjunction with both state and federal health agencies. You can find a list of what long-term facilities, nursing homes should do here.

What happens when there is an outbreak at a facility?

A facility suspects an outbreak based on defined criteria and notifies local or state public health. Public health assesses the facility’s current practices and provides the facility with assistance and support regarding infection prevention, personal protective equipment, testing strategies, and staffing recommendations. The facility implements appropriate mitigation measures, focusing on controlling the outbreak. The facility submits a final outbreak report to CDPHE once the outbreak is considered over.

AFFECTED FACILITIES IN EL PASO COUNTY:

AFFECTED FACILITIES IN PUEBLO:

AFFECTED FACILITIES IN FREMONT:

AFFECTED FACILITIES IN CHAFFEE:

Because facilities are focused on disease control measures during outbreaks, the number of cases reported for each facility may be incomplete.

A COVID-19 outbreak is considered over when 28 days have passed with no new illness. Only two outbreaks in southern Colorado are considered complete. The first one was the bridge tournament in El Paso County, the second was Terrace Gardens, a skilled nursing facility, also in El Paso County.

Outbreaks should be reported to the local public health agency in the county where it’s located.

The state requires all nursing homes have a policy regarding notification to a resident’s representative(s). Notifications must be made for incidents, accidents, and changes of status, which could include illness.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updates outbreak data weekly on Wednesdays by 4 p.m.