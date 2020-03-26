‘Beary’ cute idea: Community teddy bear hunt

COLORADO SPRINGS — The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is unbearable for people living across the Pikes Peak Region.

“I am definitely bored,” 11-year-old Issie Saisi, said.

It’s a difficult time for all, but many are making the most out of the current situation by taking part in a community teddy bear hunt.

“It’s really exciting doing this because I like to go outside and don’t like to be inside,” Issie said.

The hunt is based on a children’s book called, “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.” The goal is to spot as many stuffed animals as one can, which are place in front of home windows.

“Folks take their kids around the van, and they look at the houses and count the bears in the window,” Joe Gibeault said.

Gibeault and his family placed their granddaughter Alexis’ stuffed animals in front of their northeastern Colorado Springs home.

Due to the current restrictions, the Gibeault family can’t celebrate Alexis’ upcoming birthday.

“There’s a lot of negativity going on, lots of people are scared, and people just want to get out and enjoy a normal day,” Gibeault said.

People took part in the hunt by driving through or walking through neighborhoods. Some families left out goodie bags for children taking part in the search.

“We got a craft out of it,” Issie said. ” It’s pretty cool.”

Participating homes said it’s a fun activity while practicing social distancing.

“It’s just exciting,” Issie said.