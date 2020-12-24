80 In-N-Out employees test positive for COVID-19 in Colorado; 25 others probable

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — New outbreak data released on Wednesday from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows that 80 employees between two In-N-Out Burger locations in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19.

The two locations:

Aurora: 20 positive cases, 16 probable cases

Colorado Springs: 60 positive cases, 9 probable

The total cases between the 2 locations is 80 confirmed positives and 25 probable cases.

CDPHE said the outbreak began on Dec. 17 at the Aurora location and on Dec. 6 at the Colorado Springs location.

Both locations opened on Nov. 20.

“Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our Customers and Associates. We are committed to doing our part in preventing the transmission of the COVID-19 virus. During the past few weeks we have experienced a concerning number of Colorado Associates who have tested positive for COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers are with our Associates and we are hopeful for quick recoveries for each of those affected. Of course, all positive Associates and those who have had close contact with them have been excluded from the workplace. We continue to work closely with our public health agencies and have confirmed the appropriate steps to help protect our communities. These steps include: limiting staff to the minimum number necessary to serve our Customers, using staff “cohorts” to limit possible exposure, and limiting dining room access to takeout orders only while ensuring appropriate physical distancing. At In-N-Out we have always used the highest health and safety standards to protect our Customers. These include excellent handwashing practices and frequent disinfection procedures for the entire restaurant. We strictly require Associates to stay home from work when they aren’t feeling well. As an additional layer of caution, each Associate receives a thorough health screening and temperature check before starting work. We continue to provide contactless payment options, our self-service drink stations are temporarily closed, and we are providing hand sanitizer for our Customers and Associates at every location.” Denny Warnick, Vice President of Operations

The outbreak data is released weekly on Wednesdays.