8 El Paso County Sheriff’s Office employees test positive for COVID

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public after eight of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus within the past three weeks.

The office said the employees have varying assignments across the organization, including court and transport, floor security, patrol, tactical support unit, and the communications center.

Two of the deputies work at the courthouse and are assigned to the court and transportation section. Since they work in the same place, the state health department considers this an outbreak–two or more confirmed cases in the same facility within two weeks.

The sheriff’s office said all affected personnel have been contacted, and have either recovered and returned to work, or are recovering and doing well.

So far this year, the sheriff’s office has had 19 employees and three jail inmates test positive for COVID-19. A deputy, Jeff Hopkins, died of the virus in April.