70+ encouraged to register for COVID-19 vaccine in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo has vaccinated over 8,600 individuals ages 70 and older as COVID-19 vaccine continues to be available in Pueblo.

Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announces Parkview Medical Center joined the process to provide vaccine to individual’s 70 and older wanting the vaccine after they sign up through www.PuebloVaxNow.com or (719) 583-4444.

“This is a great partnership with Parkview Medical Center that will result in more individuals ages 70 and older receiving COVID-19 vaccine in Pueblo,” stated Randy Evetts, public health director at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “In addition to those being served at the community-based vaccination site, Parkview Medical Center will reach out to individuals who signed up through the website www.PuebloHealthNow.com or by calling (719) 583-4444”.

The effort to continue to vaccinate this age group will shift into high gear on Wednesday as the community clinic is expected to dispense a record 1,500 vaccines to residents 70-and-older who have not yet received the first dose of the vaccine.

“In just three weeks, we have vaccinated a good portion of our residents age 70-and-older but we know there are many more out there in this age group that haven’t received their first dose,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “To ensure they get their vaccine before we move on to teachers and those over 65, we encourage Pueblo’s 70 plus citizen’s that have been waiting to register to get vaccinated. Wednesday’s clinic is the last one dedicated to just them. ”

Those who are 70-and-older and have not registered for the vaccine are encouraged to do so by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2 in order to receive the vaccine at Wednesday’s clinic. This will be the only first-dose clinic held this week. The week of February 8th, our community will move into second dose vaccinations for our seniors who have already received their first dose.

This partnership will provide vaccination services to individuals in the 70 and older age group. Individuals ages 70 and older who sign up to be vaccinated will be notified by a phone call. The phone call will direct individuals to Parkview Medical Center.

To date over 12,000 individuals ages 70 and older have signed up to receive vaccine. Individuals ages 65 and older are who want the vaccine are encouraged to sign up through www.PuebloVaxNow.com or (719) 583-4444.

Soon, Pueblo County will open the community clinic up to anyone over the age of 65, as per Governor Jared Polis’ recent announcement. Registrations are currently being accepted for those age 65 and older and administration of the vaccines is expected to begin the week of Feb.15.