67,000 more file for unemployment in Colorado

A closed sign hangs in the window of a coffee house since a statewide stay-at-home order was put into effect to stop the spread of the new coronavirus Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Over 67,000 more people filed for unemployment in Colorado last week, bringing the total number of new applications for the last month to just over 279,000, the state labor department said Thursday.

The number of new unemployment applications last week was less than the 104,217 new claims reported during the previous week.

However, self-employed and gig workers and others not previously able to collect unemployment benefits were only allowed to start filing claims on Monday and are not included in the latest official count.

So far, more than 30,000 people have filed claims through the new application, the department said.

