6 new outbreaks in the last week, all from colleges and universities

Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference about the state’s efforts against the the new coronavirus Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis and Dr. Rachel Herlihy rolled out a new tool in the data world of the coronavirus at a news conference on Tuesday. The COVID-19 dial is an interactive tool showing county-by-county status in the state’s phases.

Dr. Herlihy said the slight increase in cases has been concentrated in the age range of 18-22, college-age people. She said the highest group is the 18 and 19-year-olds, which she pointed out is the age of college freshmen and sophomores.

“We have seen six outbreaks reported to the state in the last week that are based in colleges or universities in the state,” Herlihy said. “And we actually, based on the number of outbreaks that are under investigation right now, expect that number to double probably by the end of this week.”

The most cases have been seen in Boulder and the Denver metro area where there are large universities. CU Boulder cases doubled in one week.

The school-age children trend is stable with few cases that have closed some schools for in-person learning, Herlihy said.

Gov. Polis wasn’t overly concerned or surprised from the increase in cases citing Labor Day weekend and the start of school.