540 inmates, 53 staff test positive for COVID-19 at Englewood prison

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Outbreak data from the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) shows that 540 inmates and 53 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Englewood Federal Correctional Facility.

According to the BOP, there are 900 total male inmates at FCI Englewood. That means more than half of the inmate population at the low-security facility have tested positive.

All visits to FCI Englewood have been suspended until further notice.

The BOP says there are 6,477 federal inmates and 1,662 staff members who have confirmed positive test results for COVID-19 nationwide.

Englewood FCI currently has the highest amount of inmates with positive COVID-19 in the entire BOP, followed by Loretto FCI in Pennsylvania.

So far, zero deaths have been reported at Englewood FCI.