50 counties in Colorado see decrease in COVID-19 positivity rate; see full list here

DENVER (KDVR) — Fifty counties in Colorado have seen a decrease in COVID-19 cases over the past 2 weeks.

The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 5.26 percent and 5.28% over the past 7 days, as of data released on Wednesday afternoon.

The highest positivity rate in the state is for Jackson County, which is at 21.2% positivity over the past 2 weeks.

Here are the stats as of 7 a.m. Thursday for the state of Colorado according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard:

  • Counties in each level:
    • Level Green: 0
    • Level Blue: 1
    • Level Yellow: 3
    • Level Orange: 59
    • Level Red: 1
    • Level Purple: 0

Here’s where every county stands as of 8 a.m. Wednesday (2-week positivity rates):

  • Adams: 7.9%
  • Alamosa: 1.5%
  • Arapahoe: 5.7%
  • Archuleta: 6.5%
  • Baca: 5.1%
  • Bent: 8.9%
  • Boulder: 4%
  • Broomfield: 5%
  • Chaffee: 3.1%
  • Cheyenne: 9.2%
  • Clear Creek: 6.3%
  • Conejos: 1.4%
  • Costilla: 4.8%
  • Crowley: 3.3%
  • Custer: 4.3%
  • Delta: 14.4%
  • Denver: 5.2%
  • Dolores: 3.7%
  • Douglas: 6.4%
  • Eagle: 7.6%
  • Elbert: 7.9%
  • El Paso: 6.9%
  • Fremont: 2.6%
  • Garfield: 7.2%
  • Gilpin: 4.3%
  • Grand: 14.3%
  • Gunnison: 8.2%
  • Hinsdale: Fewer than 20 tests in the past 2 weeks
  • Huerfano: .7%
  • Jackson: 21.2%
  • Jefferson: 5.3%
  • Kiowa: 2.3%
  • Kit Carson: .8%
  • Lake: 3.9%
  • La Plata: 6%
  • Larimer: 5.2%
  • Las Animas: 13.2%
  • Lincoln: 5.8%
  • Logan: 8.1%
  • Mesa: 8.5%
  • Mineral: 11.1%
  • Moffat: 4.5%
  • Montezuma: 12.4%
  • Montrose: 11.2%
  • Morgan: 7%
  • Otero: 3.9%
  • Ouray: 4.5%
  • Park: 7.3%
  • Phillips: 1.3%
  • Pitkin: 9.4%
  • Prowers: 7.3%
  • Pueblo: 3.8%
  • Rio Blanco: 10.3%
  • Rio Grande: 2.3%
  • Routt: 8.8%
  • Saguache: 2.9%
  • San Juan: 0.5%
  • San Miguel: 5.8%
  • Sedgwick: 8.6%
  • Summit: 7.9%
  • Teller: 6.4%
  • Washington: 3.8%
  • Weld: 8.1%
  • Yuma: 5.5%

New data is released around 4 p.m. each day.

