$375 stimulus payments going out to unemployed Coloradans this week

DENVER — One-time stimulus payments of $375 will be sent to unemployed Coloradans starting this week, according to Gov. Jared Polis’ office.

The payments are the result of an executive order issued by the governor in late October.

All Coloradans who were eligible to receive between $25 and $500 in weekly unemployment insurance benefits — including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and other programs — between March 15 and October 24, are eligible to receive the one-time payment.

The state estimates about 435,000 Coloradans are eligible.

The money will be direct deposited into bank accounts. Those who are eligible don’t need to contact the state or take any other action to receive the payment. Everyone who is eligible will also receive an email or call from the state, according to the governor’s office.

Those who are eligible are encouraged to log in to their benefits accounts and ensure their address is up-to-date and their selected payment method–either direct deposit or Reliacard–is correct.

The state said since Monday, they have initiated fund transfers to more than 200,000 people. It may take several days for claimants to receive their one-time payment, depending on their bank’s direct deposit guidelines and method of payment on file.