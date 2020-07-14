36 inmates, 3 staff members at Buena Vista Correctional Complex test positive for COVID-19

BUENA VISTA, Colo. — After an inmate and staff member tested positive for COVID-19 last week at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex (BVCC), 1058 inmates have been tested as part of the prevalence testing program. At this time, 36 inmates have tested positive. BVCC is also conducting staff testing, which will continue this week. At this time, 3 BVCC staff members have tested positive.

The Department of Corrections has implemented targeted prevalence testing programs at several prison facilities in the state due to either staff and/or inmates testing positive. The Department will continue to work with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to create robust and effective testing plans to try to prevent and mitigate the spread of the virus.

Follow-up testing will continue at the facility over the next several weeks.

At the Colorado State Penitentiary (CSP) one inmate tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting symptoms. Several staff members at the facility have also tested positive at this time. Inmate testing has already begun at the facility and both staff and inmate testing will continue this week.

The Arrowhead Correctional Center (ACC) has had two staff members test positive for COVID-19. As a result, staff and inmate testing is currently being conducted. Final results from those tests are pending at this time, and staff testing will continue this week.

BVCC, CSP and ACC all remain on Phase III operational status which means that inmates remain in their cells during the quarantine period outside of using the restrooms or showering. All meals and medications are delivered to inmates in their living units. The inmates will have access to their normal personal property during the quarantine period, as well as access to mail. The facility will continue to undergo extensive cleaning multiple times a day and staff and inmates will continue to be required to wear face coverings.

As part of the prevalence testing, inmates will be appropriately quarantined and put into cohorts within the facility.

Testing numbers are updated regularly on the CDOC website at: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdoc/covid-19-faq-and-updates

Under the BVCC testing numbers 37 positive inmates are listed. This includes 1 previous inmate positive that occurred back in April that was previously announced.