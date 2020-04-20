34 Colorado healthcare workers helping with New Jersey coronavirus response

The downtown New York City skyline looms over pedestrians wearing masks due to COVID-19 concerns, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thirty-four healthcare workers from across Colorado are headed to New Jersey to help care for coronavirus patients there.

The 34 Centura Health employees were called off from their regular jobs due to low volumes and the postponement of elective surgeries and procedures, according to the company. The clinicians have medical, surgical, and emergency department experience. One administrative ambassador will also travel with them. The employees are from Centura Health facilities across Colorado, according to the company.

The healthcare workers depart from Denver International Airport Tuesday and will work in New Jersey for three to four weeks. Centura said United Airlines is providing free round trip travel for the mission.

Centura said the New Jersey hospitals are facing staffing challenges due to the demands that COVID-19 is putting on their communities.

There have been 85,301 cases of the virus reported in New Jersey, according to the CDC. In Colorado, 9,634 cases have been reported.