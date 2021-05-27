33-year-old Denver sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19 complications

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Sheriff’s Department announced late Wednesday night that 33-year-old deputy Daniel “Duke” Trujillo died from COVID-19 complications.

The sheriff’s department released this statement:

“It is with great sadness that we share 33-year-old Denver Sheriff Deputy Daniel ‘Duke’ Trujillo passed away earlier this evening from COVID-19 complications with his immediate family by his side. Trujillo served for 7-years as a Deputy Sheriff and was assigned to the Downtown Detention Center. We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Sources told FOX31 that Trujillo had only been hospitalized since Sunday.

Trujillo leaves behind a fiancée and a three-year-old daughter.

This is the second death related to COVID-19 in two weeks at the Denver Sheriffs Department. On May 16, Denver Sheriff Deputy James Herrera passed away from COVID-19,