2,000 educators to be vaccinated in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, working with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office vaccinated School District 60 and 70 employees at the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic site this weekend.



The goal is to vaccinate more than 2,000 District 60 and District 70 staff members.

Saturdays clinic was moved to Colorado State Fairground Event Center due to cold temps however Sunday’s is set to move forward at the Pueblo Mall Rain or Shine.

Governor Jared Polis announced pre-K through 12th-grade schools and licensed child care facilities could begin to get the vaccination.



The health department has been working with the two school districts and private pre-k through 12th-grade schools to get their employees vaccinated. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is working with licensed childcare facilities to schedule their vaccinations.



“This is a great step forward for the Pueblo community to vaccinate staff members working with our children in both school districts,’ stated Randy Evetts, public health director at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine provided to educators and school staff in Pueblo will move our community closer to Pueblo’s recovery from this virus.”

“We are pleased to start vaccinating our K-12 employees, who are vital to our community,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “We have been working with the school districts and our private schools to make this happen, which is an important step to keeping our kids in school. As we move forward and enter another phase of our community vaccination plan, we continue our ongoing mission of getting our community back on track.”



District 60 Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso said her employees and families have been looking forward to this monumental event for some time.



“A return to full and robust classrooms in all of our buildings is something our teachers and students have been looking forward to with great anticipation,” Macaluso said. “Now, nearly a year after the pandemic forced the closure of our schools, our valued partnership with the health department has reached a new level with the vaccination of our teachers and staff who work directly with children.

