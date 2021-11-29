20.6% of Colorado 5-11 year olds have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

DENVER – The Polis administration announced today that Colorado’s vaccination rate for first doses among the 5-11 age group has passed 20%, making Colorado the eighth highest in the U.S.

“It’s great to see so many of Colorado’s kids and parents making a common-sense decision to protect themselves against this dangerous virus by getting the safe and effective vaccine and leading other western states in the process. We need more Coloradans to follow the example set by our young people who are doing their part to help put this pandemic behind us and protect their health so we can get back to enjoying the Colorado we love,” said Governor Polis.

As of this morning, 98,848 Colorado children in this age group have received at least one dose of the two-dose pediatric Pfizer vaccine since the CDC approved it earlier this month. Also 5,617 or 0.6% have received their second dose.

Last week, the State expanded three large community sites to provide additional vaccines and boosters. The state is working with Children’s Hospital Colorado and others.

Zoos, museums, rec centers, and libraries across the state are hosting clinics where whole families can receive a first, second, or third dose or a booster. Parents can find upcoming clinics for children on our vaccine finder webpage or on Vaccines.gov.

Appointments are still available at large vaccination events this week, including:

Fri. Dec. 3: Trinidad History Museum

Fri. Dec. 3: Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center

Fri. Dec. 3: Cortez Public Library

Fri. Dec. 3: Pueblo Zoo

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.