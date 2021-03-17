2.5 million more Coloradans can start making COVID vaccine appointments Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Starting Wednesday, another 2.5 million Coloradans will be able to register for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Phase 1B.4 doesn’t actually start until Friday, but many providers will let your reserve an appointment two days before the phase begins.

This new phase includes anyone 50 or older, frontline restaurant workers and transit workers, among others.

However, signing up for an appointment isn’t as simple as it sounds.

Coloradans in phase 1B.4 should be prepared to wait several weeks to get the vaccine, even if they sign up before Friday.

Marlys Mathews logged online Tuesday to register on multiple sites. Mathews, a nanny, just turned 50, which means she will now be eligible for the shot.

“I really want to get vaccinated sooner rather than later. I want to go back to doing things,” Mathews said.

Gov. Jared Polis says the state has advised its partners to update their appointment sites by Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean all will be ready to begin accepting 1B.4 patients immediately.

The governor expects that to happen by Friday at the latest.

“You can certainly be on as many lists as you like. It’ll take a few weeks to get through everyone in an eligible group,” said Polis.

Many hospitals already allow Coloradans to be added to waiting lists.

Regardless of what phase you’re in, you can now register by phone or internet to be added to the waiting list. In most cases, you will receive a spot in line based on which phase you are in.

Retail pharmacies like Walmart, King Soopers and Safeway operate differently, and may be a faster route to getting the vaccine for many who haven’t already signed up with a hospital.

“Some of them I’m like, ‘Am I signed up? Am I not signed up?’ I’m not sure,” said Mathews.

You can visit the state’s website to find out more about how to register for a vaccine at multiple pharmacies in Colorado.