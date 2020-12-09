15 coronavirus cases linked to Springs Rescue Mission

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At least 15 positive COVID-19 cases have been linked to the Springs Rescue Mission campus near downtown Colorado Springs, the nonprofit said Wednesday.

The homeless shelter said the current outbreak officially began October 25. Health officials define an outbreak as two or more cases in the same facility or non-household group within two weeks.

The mission said those who tested positive include staff members and residents of the New Life program, a residential addiction recovery program.

Additional cases among the homeless population, including guests of the mission, are currently being evaluated.

“The Mission continues to work with health agencies and community partners to address and respond to the virus,” the shelter said in a statement. “Steps are being taken to make testing available to SRM staff, volunteers and guests.”

The shelter transitioned to “emergency response” mode in March, when it helped establish an isolation shelter at City Auditorium in downtown Colorado Springs. At that shelter, homeless people who are symptomatic or have tested positive for the virus can quarantine and seek medical attention.

Homeless people who are found symptomatic upon screening at the mission are immediately referred to the isolation shelter for testing. That facility has housed about 200 people since opening, 74 of whom were referred by the mission. Most of these people did not test positive for the virus, according to the nonprofit.

The mission said they are taking the following steps to help slow the spread of the virus:

screening all guests for symptoms upon shelter entry

providing ready access to hand sanitizer and masks to all guests, volunteers and staff

increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting

encouraging “social distancing” and other CDC-recommended selfcare techniques

implementing head-to-toe sleeping strategies in all shelter programs

posting signage related to and encouraging best practices in cleanliness and safety

requiring all staff, guests and clients to wash and sanitize hands upon entry

referring anyone with symptoms to seek appropriate medical attention

requiring volunteers and non-essential staff to remain home/work remotely

As of December 3, there were five active outbreaks at homeless shelters in Colorado, according to state data. That number includes one in Weld County, one in Mesa County, and three in Denver.

Outbreak data is updated weekly, on Wednesday afternoons. The Springs Rescue Mission outbreak is expected to be listed in this week’s update.