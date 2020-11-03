12 employees, 4 inmates at Pueblo County Jail test positive for COVID

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public of a coronavirus outbreak at the county jail. A total of 12 employees, including contract employees, and four inmates have tested positive for the virus, according to the office.

The sheriff’s office said all those who have tested positive are in isolation, and anyone who was in close contact with them is in quarantine.

“Unfortunately, cases of COVID-19 are increasing in our community and, we as part of the

community, are not immune to it,” Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor said in a statement. “We have been, and we will continue to take precautions and protective measures throughout the sheriff’s office to keep our employees and the inmates healthy.”

Last week, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar imposed a citywide curfew in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. The curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night until November 13.