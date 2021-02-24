Hundreds of vaccine appointments available for people 65+ at Pueblo Safeway clinic Thursday

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

PUEBLO, Colo. — Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies are now accepting appointments for a Thursday vaccine clinic in Pueblo.

The free clinic will be held Thursday inside the vacant store at 1545 South Prairie Avenue. About 1,170 vaccines will be given out. The following groups are eligible to make an appointment:

  • Healthcare personnel
  • Firefighters, police, EMS, correctional workers, and funeral services
  • Those 65 years old and above
  • Pre-K to 12 educators and child care workers in licensed child care programs

To sign up for Thursday’s clinic, visit safeway.com/covidclinic and put zip code 81005 in the search bar. (It’s not necessary to live in that zip code to sign up for the clinic.)

