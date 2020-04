DENVER (KDVR) – Thursday. 100,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits arrived in Englewood from AYTU Bioscience.

The coronavirus test kits can provide results in 2-10 minutes.

The Denver Police Department will be the first customer for AYTU Bioscience.

The rapid tests use a drop of blood from a finger prick to identify COVID-19 antibodies.

The test is 90% accurate as a screening method and can be performed in a doctor’s office.