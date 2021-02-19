100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in El Paso County

Photo courtesy of El Paso County Public Health: Public Health staff prepare to check people in ahead of a busy first day at the pop-up equity clinic hosted in partnership with El Paso County Public Health, Servicios de la Raza and the Colorado Vaccine Equity Taskforce.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County reached a significant milestone in COVID-19 response efforts, with over 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered.

As of of data through Feb. 18:

100,472 doses administered

doses administered 71,969 people vaccinated (received at least one dose)

people vaccinated (received at least one dose) 28,704 fully vaccinated (received both doses)

In another significant accomplishment, 50% of the 70 and above age group have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“We are thrilled to see our community achieve this milestone, and grateful for the efforts of our many partners and the El Paso County Vaccine Consortium in helping accomplish this,” said El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan. “We have been steadfast in advocating for more vaccine supply for our community and working diligently with our partners to increase vaccination coordination and planning efforts. We are proud to see these efforts come to fruition and look forward to continued progress and the ability to vaccinate more residents.”

Data Dashboard Update

In El Paso County, the rate of decline has slowed. El Paso County’s metrics are still outside of the Level Blue range, which is 15-100 cases per 100,000 and a 5% or less positivity rate. To work toward expanding capacities, it’s important that everyone—including those who have been vaccinated—double down on prevention measures, including social distancing, washing hands frequently, staying home when sick, and wearing a mask.

As of data through Thursday, Feb. 18, El Paso County COVID-19 metrics include:

Seven -day incidence: 123.3 (down from 127.9 the previous day)

123.3 (down from 127.9 the previous day) Average daily cases in the last seven days: 127 (down from 132 the previous day)

127 (down from 132 the previous day) Seven -day positivity: 5.8% (down from 5.97% the previous day)

5.8% (down from 5.97% the previous day) Hospital admissions in the last seven days (Feb. 12– Feb. 18): 25 (down from 47 during the previous seven days)

For more comprehensive local data, see the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

As the pandemic and vaccine distribution continue to evolve, individuals are encouraged to stay up to date by following trusted and credible sources of information. For the latest COVID-19 vaccine information, visit www.elpasocountyhealth.org.

Photo courtesy of El Paso County Public Health: Gloria Jimenez is thrilled to receive her first COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up equity clinic provided by El Paso County Public Health and Servicios de la Raza, in conjunction with the Colorado Vaccine Equity Taskforce.