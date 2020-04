PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command in support of FEMA about 1,000 U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy medical personnel, will be sent to New York to help with COVID response.

They will be responding in the next 3 days to expand local medical capabilities.

This includes 300 personnel to Javits Center & other locations.

USNORTHCOM said they are leading the U.S. Department of Defense operations for COVID-19 efforts in the United States.