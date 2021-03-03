1 Year of COVID: How Colorado changed culturally during the pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — This week marks one year since COVID made its way into Colorado. During that time, a lot changed culturally in our state.

Take for instance, in the first few months of the pandemic, Coloradans would open their windows (or step outside each evening) at 8 p.m. and let out a big howl into the sky.

Coloradans did this to show their support for our healthcare and frontline workers.

Their sounds soared to new heights, just like the few air shows we received early on in April and May to keep us all entertained while we were under stay-at-home orders.

During that time, a series of flights featuring F-16s and C-130s rattles and rocked our mountain towns and Front Range community as a tribute of sorts.

“It was an emotional moment watching them flyover and humbling knowing they were doing that for us,” a nurse from UCHealth in Greeley told us back then.

The planes clipped Colorado, as many of us learned how to cut our own hair at a point when salons were closed due to COVID.

We called them: ‘Stay-At-Home Haircuts’.

Some of them were good, others… not so good.

“I thought it looked so good! I thought I did such a good job!” Catie Beauchamp told us back in May, after giving her daughter a haircut. “My husband came in and said, “You just gave her a mullet!’”

We were all grateful when salons and barbershops were back open in business!

Graduation parades were huge too for the Class of 2020.

Communities would gather in a parade line of vehicles and drive the homes of graduating seniors by honking their horns and shouting.

All of this seems like a lifetime ago, but in reality: it was less than a year ago.