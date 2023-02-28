(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is joining forces with Vitalant for the third year for its March 2023 Colorado State Patrol blood drive. It comes as Colorado continues to experience a critical blood shortage and during the winter months, blood donations tend to see a sharp decline.

According to Vitalant, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, and a single donation has the ability to save up to three lives. “Whether an ongoing health condition like cancer or the need for a blood transfusion from a traumatic injury like a motor vehicle crash, the need for donations is still there!”

To sign up as part of the CSP blood drive team, click here and pick a preferred location and time.

Vitalant has ten permanent locations across Colorado including; Grand Junction, Colorado Springs, Greeley, and Denver. There are also mobile locations at the North Colorado Medical Center and Pueblo Park West.

For donors, be sure to bring a photo ID and eat a healthy meal before a scheduled appointment.

“On behalf of the Colorado State Patrol: please join our virtual blood drive to help save your Colorado friends, family, and loved ones. Thank you for your willingness to help in this life-saving cause,” wrote CSP.