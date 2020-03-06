Colorado lawmakers propose bill for a public health insurance option, fight for it to pass begins

COLORADO SPRINGS — The work to get a public health insurance option in Colorado started nearly as soon as Governor Jared Polis took office.

In 2019, legislation authorizing the study of the program passed and the Governor’s office released the results in the Fall.

On Thursday, Democratic state law makes Rep. Dylan Roberts (Avon), Rep. Chris Kennedy (Lakewood) and Sen. Kerry Donovan (Chaffee, Delta, Eagle, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Lake, and Pitkin counties) proposed legislation to create the program.

Dubbed the “Colorado Affordable Health Care Option” the goal is to create competition in the 22 counties in the state that has just one insurance provider for people that are not insured through work and are looking into the individual market.

“The more and more I’ve looked into this, the more I’ve realized we are dealing with a market failure where there’s inadequate competition for us to achieve the highest quality care and the lowest cost possible to people,” said Rep. Kennedy. “That’s why creating this new Colorado Option is such an important step forward.”

The thinking for the sponsors is leveraging the population on the Front Range, where many communities have choices of insurers on the individual market, to help expand choice in rural Colorado.

The program would require some insurers that already operate in Colorado to offer plans in one of the 22 counties. Roberts said they would identify insurers that make a good fit for a given county and that community health providers could help ease the burden as well.

“It’s basically saying if these companies want to offer plans on the Front Range and make their money off of where the large population is, they also might have to offer in some of our more rural counties,” Roberts said. “The choice that that insurance company would have to make would be to leave the state entirely and give up a whole ton of business or offer some reasonably priced plans in a couple of other counties that they already do.”

Roberts doesn’t expect insurers to make the choice to leave.

The sponsors, as well as the Governor’s office report, estimate savings from seven to twenty percent, depending on a number of factors, including location. Sen. Donovan said a family living in Grand Junction would save $120 per month on the market.

The savings come from how much plans part of the “Colorado Option” would reimburse hospitals for the care they provide.

“What we’re doing is we’re making the reimbursements that insurance companies have to pay hospitals more fair and bringing them more in line with what the hospitals actually need to cover their costs so the insurance companies wouldn’t spend large amounts to pad corporate hospital profits,” Roberts said.

The Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) opposed this legislation for a number of reasons, the setting of reimbursement rates as one of them.

In a call with reporters, Roberts cited a study that hospitals need to be compensated 143 percent of the reimbursement rate for Medicare patients in order to cover costs. The bill would pay 155 percent of that rate for Colorado Option plans.

CHA said the 143 percent estimate only includes the basic cost of care and not salaries for employees, maintenance costs, or things like epidemic preparedness.

“The ‘Colorado Option’ is just a repeat of failed policies. It fails to expand coverage to the overwhelming majority of Colorado’s uninsured,” said CHA President & CEO Chris Tholen. “The ‘savings’ benefit only a select few. And it will weaken the state’s health care system on which so many Coloradans rely.”

The bill would allow greater reimbursement rates for rural, mental health, critical access, and hospitals “that are efficient in managing the underlying cost of care.” CHA says the bill doesn’t identify what efficient is.

The people it will benefit are ones who get their health insurance on their own, estimated to be over 300,000 people or eight percent of Coloradans. CHA said hospitals would have to find the money somewhere else.

“What we anticipate that, by cutting reimbursement for this small portion of the market, you’re going to see costs rising in another place, cuts have to come from somewhere,” said Joshua Ewing the associate vice president for legislative affairs for CHA.

The bill creates an advisory board, Roberts says it would limit and prevent this kind of cost-shifting, particularly if those costs were to be passed on to people who have insurance through their employers.

Rather, the bill sponsors say the cuts should come from Hospital profits, saying they make over $2 Billion in profits a year.

A report from the Governor’s office detailed hospitals making $538 per patient in profits in 2009. In 2018, that had increased to $1,518 of profit on each patient served.

“That money does go back into the community. The numbers that are presented as profit, first of all, don’t account for everything including the taxes paid by hospitals, but more importantly, it doesn’t account for where that money goes next,” said Ewing, explaining that one of the main area’s hospitals have spent their profit is on capital expansions to keep up with Colorado’s growing population.

Governor Polis was not at the press conference and it is unclear at this time if he supports the legislation as proposed.