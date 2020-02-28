Beating the odds: Colorado Springs family raises awareness about Congenital heart disease

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs family is working to raise awareness about how common Congenital Heart Disease is in babies.

“It was probably the longest day of our lives. The surgery probably lasted 13 hours. We were waiting for answers and updates,” Michelle Gamble, mom of six-month-old Kasen Gamble said.

The day after Kasen was born doctors heard a murmur in his heart. He was then diagnosed with: Transposition of the great arteries, Congenital heart disease, Coarctation of the aorta, Ventricular septal defect and Atrial septal defect.

“It was the worst day of our lives,” Michelle said.

Baby Kasen — Photo courtesy Michelle Gamble

Kasen was finally discharged from the hospital three weeks after the surgery, but he had to leave the hospital hooked up to oxygen for another 11 weeks.

“He was on oxygen up until half way through October,” Kyle Gamble, Kasen’s dad said.

Michelle said that non of Kasen’s defects were caught while she was pregnant with him. She stated if they had she would have gotten more testing done.

After being diagnosed the Gamble family started working with doctors at the Cardiology Pediatric Department at Children’s Hospital Colorado of Colorado Springs to help Kasen heal. Dr. Greg Brames said he has special technology to help diagnosis heart defects early on in pregnancy.

“The technology has made our job easy,” Dr. Brames said.

He stated most people don’t know that congenital heart defects in kids, are one of the most common out there.

Baby Kasen — Photo courtesy Michelle Gamble

“We are seeing about 300 Fetal Echocardiograms a year,” Dr. Brames.

Michelle wants pregnant mothers to be aware if heart conditions run in their families to communicate that with your doctor.

“We will see babies pre-natal that parents have concerns for a heart condition,” Dr. Brames said.

Kasen’s mom has even started an Instagram account to help share Kasen’s story.