112 new cases, 5 deaths total from coronavirus in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS– On Saturday, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment announced 112 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 475.

Thirty-seven new cases were reported in El Paso County, including the death of a man in his 70’s. The death total from coronavirus stands at three in El Paso County, according to the El Paso County Health Department. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 29 counties across the state have reported at least one case of coronavirus.

As of March 20, 15,219 cases were reported in the United States.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms:

CALL OR EMAIL a health care provider first. If the provider recommends you get testing or care, follow the provider’s advice BEFORE going into any health facility. Ask your provider about private lab sites where you can get tested.



DO NOT go to an emergency room to get a test for COVID-19 unless you are having a medical emergency. For COVID-19, that means severe respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath or breathing difficulties.



DO call 911 or go to an emergency room if you are having a medical emergency. Tell the dispatcher your symptoms.

