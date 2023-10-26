Hailey Middleton is a Morning producer for FOX21 Morning News from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. The early mornings getting to the FOX21 station at Midnight may be tough, but Hailey is inspired by her coworkers and viewers every morning to provide top-notch news to Southern Colorado.

Hailey joined the FOX21 Morning News team in April of 2023 and moved to Southern Colorado the month prior in March.

Hailey graduated from the University of Arkansas in the Spring of 2021, with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism. She started at another Nexstar television station in Fayetteville, Arkansas KNWA/FOX24 soon after graduating. Her television career began at KNWA as the Weekend Producer, where she quickly climbed the ranks going from Nightside Producer, to Dayside Producer, and even filling in for the morning shift for a couple of months.

In her spare time, Hailey enjoys walking her rescue Corgi/Blue heeler mix Ferguson, playing with her cat, and painting. During her first months in Colorado, Hailey learned of her love of hiking and hopes to try snowboarding and skiing during her first winter.