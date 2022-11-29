(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Give! campaign is currently underway, and FOX21 is highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of these organizations is Tri-Lakes Cares.

Tri-Lakes Cares is a human services organization and food pantry providing services to economically disadvantaged households in northern El Paso County. They provide emergency, relief, and self-sufficiency programs to those in need.

For those that need financial resources, such as rental assistance, utilities, car repair, or whatever the economic need is, Tri-Lakes Cares will help connect them to resources through their organization or referral partners.

Donations will go to wherever the need is, Give! campaign funding allows Tri-Lakes Cares to spend the money where it is needed most.

If you would like to GIVE! to Tri-Lakes Cares or any other organization in the GIVE! Campaign donations can be made through their website.