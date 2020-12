Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Suicide is more common than you think, and it can be prevented. When someone needs help, the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership can help.

Ron Johnson, Group Facilitator and Peer Support Volunteer, joins us this morning to share his story of survival and how giving back to the 2020 Give! Campaign can help.

To donate to this organization, visit: https://indygive.com/nonprofit/pikes-peak-suicide-prevention-partnership/