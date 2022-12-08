(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Give! campaign is currently underway, and FOX21 is highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of these organizations is All Breed Rescue & Training (ABRT).

ABRT is a nonprofit dog rescue and training organization based in Colorado Springs. Since 1994 they have been rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding forever homes for dogs deemed unadoptable and facing euthanasia. ABRT boasts a 98% adoption success rate, which they attribute to their positive reinforcement and relationship-based training.

ABRT covers all the costs of fostering dogs, Give! donations help ABRT with these costs so that foster parents just need to give love and time to the dog.