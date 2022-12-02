(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Give! campaign is currently underway, and FOX21 is highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of these organizations is Ballet Folklorico de Barajas.

Ballet Folklorico de Barajas is a traditional Mexican Dancer group, non-profit organization 501-c3. The group performs dances from all regions of Mexico, including the regions of Chiapas, Jalisco, Michoacan, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz as a few examples.

The goal is to keep the traditions and history alive by teaching the art of Mexican dance, helping the teachers and the next generation remember their ancestory.

Courtesy: Ballet Folklorico de Barajas

The group prides itself on being a safe space for individuals to learn the art of traditional Mexican Folklorico dancing and to embrace their culture.

Donations from Give! will go towards wellness activities for kids, assisting kids with their costumes and tuition.