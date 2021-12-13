Indy Give! 2021: Youth Transformation Center

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions.

Youth Transformation Center (YTC) transforms kids’ lives! YTC students learn to take responsibility for their actions and behaviors, move away from risky behaviors, and build compelling big dreams that catapult them to a better future.

They need a talented social media guru who will volunteer to help develop and distribute a monthly or quarterly newsletter about how their work transforms kids’ lives.

You can show your support for Youth Transformation Center through the Give! Campaign at this link.