Indy Give! 2021: Youth Documentary Academy

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions.

Youth Documentary Academy (YDA) trains youth from under-represented backgrounds to make professional-quality documentary films. Through intensive mentorship, students learn to locate and amplify their voices, stories, and ideas. Topics include suicide/mental health, race, gender, and immigration, among others.

In 2019, YDA created a new tv series called OUR TIME on Rocky Mt. PBS. They are looking for individuals and companies to sponsor the series in 2021-22 as it goes national to over 333 PBS stations.

You can show your support for the Youth Documentary Academy through the Give! Campaign at this link.