Indy Give! 2021: Wild Blue Cats!

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions.

Wild Blue Cats! strives to help animals as they help us. The nonprofit strongly believes in the human-animal connection. They work hard to ensure their volunteers, fosters, and adopters gain positive and healing experiences while working with or living with animals, which in turn, need good people to heal, trust and love again.

Wild Blue Cats! programs and kitties have helped autistic children, bullied and un-confident teens, and lonely seniors enhance their lives.

You can show your support for Wild Blue Cats! through the Give! Campaign at this link.