Indy Give! 2021: Westside CARES

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions.

Westside CARES is neighbors helping neighbors. It affirms human dignity by ameliorating the conditions of poverty and preventing homelessness through food, clothing, laundry, healthcare, ID cards, mail, utilities, or rent and creates a community that values all of its members.

90% of Westside CARES neighbors have a steady job and income that does not keep up with the basic cost of living in the region – even in economic prosperity.

You can show your support for Westside CARES through the Give! Campaign at this link.