Indy Give! 2021: Tri-Lakes Cares

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions.

Tri-Lakes Cares is the only comprehensive human services organization and pantry located in and providing services to economically disadvantaged households in northern El Paso County. They provide emergency, relief, and self-sufficiency programs to those in need. Plus, help resolve difficult choices for families between paying the rent, putting food on the table, getting a needed prescription, and so much more.

48% of the households served by Tri-Lakes Cares in 2020 live below the Federal Poverty Line, which is $26,200 for a family of four.

You can show your support for Tri-Lakes Cares through the Give! Campaign at this link.