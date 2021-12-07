Indy Give! 2021: The Thrive Network

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions.

The Thrive Network believes that entrepreneurship is the key to the long-term success of Southeast Colorado Springs. Economic Development creates jobs, generates revenues, and gives people a great place to live. THRIVE brings entrepreneurs together in a cohort environment to establish viable businesses.

THRIVE needs to be an autonomous organization. They need funding to continue their programs that teach people how to start their businesses properly so they don’t fail within the first two years.

You can show your support for The Thrive Network through the Give! Campaign at this link.