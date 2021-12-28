Indy Give! 2021: The Place

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions.

The Place provides the roofs, resources, and relationships that help youth exit homelessness. The nonprofit works with youth ages 15 to 24, creating a safe environment of support, encouragement, and hope.

They need individually wrapped fruit snacks, crackers, granola bars, and beef jerky, as well as basic housing supplies like toilet paper, cleaning supplies, brooms, dustpans, and mops.

You can show your support for The Place through the Give! Campaign at this link.