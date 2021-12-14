Indy Give! 2021: The Millibo Art Theatre

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions.

The Millibo Art Theatre is a mainstay of the performing arts community in the Pikes Peak Region. They provide 14 original and premiere productions, summer camps, classes, and touring shows for audiences of all ages at their beautiful Ivywild venue.

During the past year and a half, the Millibo has lost over 300 performances due to the COVID Pandemic. They have a lot of stage and audience time to make up for.

You can show your support for The Millibo Art Theatre through the Give! Campaign at this link.