Indy Give! 2021: The Justice Center

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions.

The Justice Center’s mission is to increase and promote access to justice in the Pikes Peak region. They host free legal clinics, connect income-eligible applicants to free or reduced-cost lawyers and provide educational, legal resources and events in the community.

The Justice Center needs volunteers from the legal community to continue to meet client needs through free legal advice and thorough representation.

You can show your support for The Justice Center through the Give! Campaign at this link.